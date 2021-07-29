Netflix bags worldwide rights for Will Smith’s ‘Fast & Loose’

Popular streaming site Netflix has acquired the rights to Will Smith's upcoming action thriller "Fast & Loose."

'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch will direct the project from a script by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, reports Deadline.

The movie centers on a man who wakes up in in Tijuana, Mexico, with no memories. As he tries to put the pieces of his memories together, he finds out he's been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North along with STXfilms and Smith through his Westbrook Studios. Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter will also serve as producers.

Smith will next feature in Warner Bros' biographical drama 'King Richard'. He is playing the role of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

He will also star in the remake of the 1980s John Hughes classic 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' along with Kevin Hart.