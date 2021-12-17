Netflix announces Neymar: The Perfect Chaos produced by LeBron James

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its three-part documentary series 'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos', which will follow the story of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, better known simply as Neymar.

The series will track Neymar's journey to popularity as he plays for a variety of teams at various periods of his career.

Interviews with other soccer legends such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will also be included.

This docuseries is directed by David Charles Rodrigues and the executive producers are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Daniel Sillman, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Ross M Dinerstein, Ross Girard and Angus Wall.

The series begins streaming on Netflix on 25 January 2022.

