Naseeruddin Shah to star in Bangladeshi science fiction ‘Project Omi’

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is all set to appear in a Bangladeshi science fiction thriller project titled "Project Omi."

Director Amit Ashraf has confirmed the news to the Business Standard.

"Naseeruddin Shah has liked the character and script, and gave us his schedule," shared Amit.

The film is slated to be co-produced by Bangladeshi producer Himel Tariq and British producer Jenny Walker under the banner of Kazi Productions House and UK's For Films.

"We have transformed our studio into a Hollywood standard prop making workshop with 3D printers, laser cutters, VR pre-visualization and more," director Amit Ashraf said.

"We have drawn inspiration from Netflix's I am Mother," he added.

The plot of "Project Omi" is set in 2050. The story follows a robot named "Omi" designed by a hacker and digital artist that fights against virtual thugs.

Currently, the production is in the haunt for Bangladeshi actors of different age ranges who have fluency in both Bangla and English.

The cast may also include Hollywood actors as well.

The film is expected to go into production in 2022.