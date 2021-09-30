My Universe music video: BTS and Coldplay channel Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars.

Glitz

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

My Universe music video: BTS and Coldplay channel Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars.

BTS and Coldplay have released the music video of their first song together, My Universe. The lyrical version of the song dropped online last week

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:08 pm
BTS members in the My Universe music video. Photo: Collected
BTS members in the My Universe music video. Photo: Collected

The music video is set in the future. "Once upon a time, many years from now... Music is forbidden across the spheres. On three different planets, three different bands defy the ban. DJ Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via Holoband. All the while, they are hunted by the Silencers," the text in the video reads before the song unfolds.

The music video is reminiscent of sci-fi films such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars. The video also brought back memories of the Korean movie Space Sweepers, headlined by Song Joong-ki.

BTS and Coldplay recently met in New York. The K-pop group had travelled to the US as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. During their trip, they met Coldplay and gifted the members modernised hanboks. Official social media handles of both the groups shared pictures of their meet.

My Universe features lyrics in English and Korean languages. Over the weekend, BTS released a documentary in which it was revealed that they had reached out to Coldplay's Chris Martin for a collaboration. The singer travelled to South Korea for two days to record the song with the members.

BTS leader RM, during an interview in the documentary, said that Chris told him the song is very personal to him as he was frustrated about being unable to perform live in concerts. "I thought about how to make this relevant to BTS. Since the lyrics go, 'You are my universe,' this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we reunited with ARMY," RM said.

Chris, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, spoke about collaborating with BTS. "We really don't believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song My Universe is about someone being told they can't love a certain other person, or can't be with this race, or they can't be gay – whatever it might be," he said.

Besides My Universe with Coldplay, BTS has released two other English songs this year. These include Butter and Permission to Dance. They also released a remix version of Butter, with Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS / Cold Play / collaboration / Music

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel