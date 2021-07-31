Mostofa Sarwar Farooki tests positive for Covid-19

Prominent director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has tested positive for Covid-19.

The director announced the news on Saturday through a status from his Facebook account.

The post reads, "Positive! Even after following all safety measures strictly! So everyone please take care and keep your spirit high!"

Although Farooki tested positive, his wife actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha tested negative for the virus.

The "Television" director took his first shot of Covid vaccine on 26 July and posted the news on his social media account.

He wrote, "It is true that I am going to take the vaccine but I also want to say that being inoculated doesn't mean one is protected against the deadly virus. I have seen people getting infected even after receiving double doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Please abide by the Covid-19 health guidelines and stay put at home."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki recently released his debut web series "Ladies and Gentleman" starring Tasnia Farin and Maria Nur in pivotal roles. The web series has received critical appreciation for addressing social issues including gender inequality, sexual harassment, and patriarchy.