Morichika: Yet another great addition to our unfolding OTT revolution. Photo: Collected

On July 12, OTT platform Chorki released its first original web series "Morichika".

With its star-studded cast, the eight-episode-long series has garnered a lot of positive reactions from viewers.

The series starts with an unidentified corpse found under a bridge by some locals.

Police later learn that the body was that of an aspiring young model named Bonnie (Mahiya Mahi).

Although at first it was thought to be a case of suicide, Investigation Officer Inspector Shakil (Siam Ahmed) suspects it to be a murder from the very beginning.

After the autopsy, it becomes clear that Bonnie was murdered and the primary suspect is Bonnie's husband Jewel (Farhan Ahmed Jovan).

After digging a little deeper, Inspector Shakil gets to know about the involvement of Salam Sharif (Afran Nisho) - an influential political figure - in the murder case.

Throughout the series, we get to know about how a young girl gets trapped and used, and how an ordinary police officer goes against all odds to solve a murder mystery.

Even before its release, Morichika gained huge popularity among the masses due to its talented cast.

Siam Ahmed in the role of the inspector and Afran Nisho as the antagonist of the series have portrayed their characters phenomenally.

Afran Nisho as Salam Sharif delivered an especially stellar performance. The intensity he brought to his character proves how extraordinary of an actor he is.

From the beginning of Mahiya Mahi's career, critics always questioned her acting capabilities.

So, everyone eagerly waited to see how well she could perform among such talented actors. Fortunately, she has not disappointed her fans.

Although Jewel's presence in the series was not noticed as much as the three other main characters, it still was just as important and Jovan played the role perfectly.

Other actors in supporting roles such as Abdullah Rana, Naznin Hasan Chumki, Naresh Bhuiya, Setu Azad, etc. also played their parts well.

The ever-present uniqueness of the direction of Shihab Shaheen has also been reflected in Morichika.

The suspense and the character-building process that lasts throughout the series will keep you glued to the screen.

Locations, background score and cinematography are crucial for a movie or web series to give the viewers a good experience or a message from the maker. People involved in these areas of the web series have done a commendable job.

Our conventional film stories usually miss authentic and relevant issues. But the stories of Morichika and other recently released web series mirror the conflicts and chaos in our society, which the audience really appreciates.

While watching the series, you may begin to feel that you have also gone through the same experiences as the characters, and begin to connect with them.

The kind of relevance and authenticity that were missing in our entertainment sector for a long time has finally been brought back by this web series.