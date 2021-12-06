Morbius: New clip reveals how Jared Leto’s character transforms into an anti-Hero

Sony Pictures dropped a prolonged clip of Daniel Espinosa's upcoming movie 'Morbius.' The clip telecasts an action scene that features Jared Leto playing Michael Morbius, and later as Morbius' alter ego - a vampire.

After the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' the film 'Morbius' is the new addition to Spider-Man's villain-verse.

Shocker, Vulture, Mysterio and Scorpion were introduced in two of Holland's solo Spider-Man films. And now, Morbius, played by Leto, is the first live-action film of the character.

The clip shows Michael Morbius looking for a cure to his deadly blood disease, tied to a bed. Unfortunately, the exceptional medicine turns him into a blood-thirsty vampire instead. The clip consists of on-point visual effects with CGI, giving the character a unique look.

Video of MORBIUS Exclusive Scene - The Transformation

So far, the fans have been enthusiastic over 'Morbius,' perhaps out of their trust for Marvel Entertainment and love for Leto.

The film is expected to be a success. There is an estimation that if it reaches a certain exposure, it will bring forth other comic adaptations.

Overshadowed by the hype of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' more clips and teasers are expected to be released before 'Morbius' will be released on 28 January, 2022, which is barely seven weeks from now.