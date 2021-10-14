‘Money Heist: Part 5’ teaser reveals end of Netflix hit series

The Last season of Money Heist will hit on 3 December. Photo: Collected

The Journey of iconic character Professor (Alverto Morte) and his stellar crew is, unfortunately, coming to an end this December.

The teaser released on Wednesday reveals there is still huge suspense left for part 5.

In the brief emotionally charged and thrilling trailer, Professor can be heard saying in Spanish which translates to, "In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't let anyone else fall because of this heist."

Professor's monologue is followed by the text reading "the end is coming."

In the rest of the trailer, the lead characters are seen narrowly escaping death and strategically avoiding enemies, gunshots and explosions.

Professor has lost the dearest members of his team in the earlier seasons yet he kept moving forward with his vision.

Money Heist, also known as "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, follows thrilling adventures of the bank robbers' crew led by Professor, targeting some of the biggest institutions in Spain.

The last part of Money Heist is due to hit Netflix on 3 December.

Watch the trailer