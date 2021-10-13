Mithila, Nayeem to star in Arun Chowdhury’s ‘Jole Jole Tara’

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 06:48 pm

Shooting of the government-funded film resumes tomorrow

Rafiath Rashid Mithila and F S Nayeem to star in &quot;Jole Jole tara&quot;
Rafiath Rashid Mithila and F S Nayeem to star in "Jole Jole tara"

Popular director Arun Chowdhury has roped in actors Rafia Rashid Mithila and SF Nayeem for his upcoming venture titled "Jole Jole Tara."

The ensemble cast of the film – penned by Iffat Arefin Tonni – also features eminent faces as Fazlur Rahman Babu, Azad Abul Kalam Pavel, Monira Akter Mithu, Mostafizur Noor Imran, Iqbal and Shokh among others.

Renowned singers Kumar Bishwajit and Imran have voiced the songs of the government-funded film, reads a press release issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cinematography was led by Rayhan Khan.

Shooting of the first phase of the film has been already wrapped up. The second phase of the production is all set to resume from tomorrow.

Earlier, Mithila garnered immense praise in Kolkata for her debut Indian film "Maya." 

 

