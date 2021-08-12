Mindy Kaling to produce Muslim rom-com ‘Hana Khan Carries On’ at Amazon

Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios are developing an adaptation of the book "Hana Khan Carries On," which is a modern Muslim romantic comedy.

"Hana Khan Carries On" is based on a novel by Uzma Jalaluddin, and the film is a Muslim spin on Ernst Lubitsch's classic film "The Shop Around the Corner," which was later updated into Nora Ephron's "You've Got Mail."

The novel follows two competing Halal shops. Hana's family owns a restaurant called Three Sisters in the Golden Crescent neighborhood of Toronto, and its business is threatened when a more commercial, fusion-based eatery moves in down the street. The catch is that Hana and the owner of the other restaurant, Aydin, have an instant romantic connection.

Sahar Jahani will write the script, while Mindy Kaling will produce via Kaling International.

Kaling co-created and executive produces the Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." She is currently in production on the first season of her HBO Max/Warner Bros and television comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls,". She is also executive producing and voicing the title character in Warner Bros. Animation's upcoming HBO Max adult animated comedy "Velma."

Jahani most recently wrote on "13 Reasons Why," "The Bold Type" and the first season of "Ramy." She was also a fellow of the 25th Annual Project Involve Program for Film Independent and is currently developing an original half-hour series with HBO Max.

Jalaluddin writes "Samosas and Maple Syrup," a culture and parenting column for the Toronto Star. Her debut novel, "Ayesha at Last," is a revamped "Pride and Prejudice" set in a close-knit Toronto Muslim community. An adaption of it is in progress at Sony with Pascal Pictures, where Jahani is on board to adapt.