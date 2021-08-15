‘Mimi’: An emotive take on a different kind of motherhood

Mimi is a young woman from Rajasthan who dreams of becoming an actor.

She agrees to become a paid surrogate for an American couple to get closer to her goal.

However, she soon finds herself in the middle of chaos and has to make a difficult decision.

The film 'Mimi' was released on Netflix on July 26 and has been gaining a lot of praise since.

The protagonist Mimi is passionate, rebellious, and makes her own decisions.

She keeps hustling to make her way to Bollywood and desperately wants to become famous.

Summer and her husband John visit India to find a surrogate mother for their child.

After understanding the process of surrogacy, Mimi decides to carry their child in exchange for a large sum of money.

She becomes happy thinking about the money as it would help her fulfil many requirements of getting into the film industry.

However, after she conceives, the story takes a different turn.

Kriti Sanon's portrayal of the surrogate mother Mimi and her expressions of pain, anger, and frustration, along with fear of the future were so heartfelt that watching the film became an emotional experience.

Her performance was commendable because it succeeded in making the viewers anxious about the character and what ultimately happens.

Even though the society portrayed in the film is conservative, Mimi's parents are somewhat supportive and there is a strong loving bond among the family members.

Both Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa executed their roles perfectly as traditionalists yet warm-hearted parents of a young woman.

This teaches the viewers an important lesson – to try, understand, and adjust to the technicalities of the modern world, even if it is beyond one's knowledge and experience.

Despite the traditional beliefs, as the story proceeds, it unfolds a deeper connection and understanding among Mimi and her family and their neighbours; all of whom come to accept her and the baby wholeheartedly.

These scenes are comforting and unexpected as plots like these usually end up in the abandonment of the woman.

The birth of the baby, Raj, marks the main shift of Mimi's interests and the main purpose of the film – a projection of a different kind of motherhood borne out of love and responsibility.

In order to raise the child, she willingly gives up her dream of becoming an actor.

The supporting role of Mimi's best friend Shama (Sai Tamhankar) might make you want somebody like her in your life. She is excellent in that role.

Pankaj Tripathi in his role of Bhanu is undeniably one of the best characters in the film.

Bhanu brings comedy into the film from the very beginning. His character grows to be a better person – from someone who thinks of surrogacy as nothing but renting out a womb, he begins to grow genuine sympathy and affection towards Mimi and the baby.

Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock, in their supporting roles of Summer and John, have done a good job in portraying a couple desperate for a child.

The film ends with the message that biological connection does not define parenthood.

Even though the plot is predictable, the film feels wholesome.

Starting from awareness about surrogacy, adoption, and a single woman raising a child who is not hers, it is a beautiful story.

The mixture of comedy, compassion, empowerment, and love in the film is praiseworthy.

'Mimi' is worth a watch. Otherwise, you would miss out on a set of actors who have done a great job.