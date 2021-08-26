‘Metallica: Some Kind of Monster’ portrays real-life, raw Metallica

‘Metallica: Some Kind of Monster’ portrays real-life, raw Metallica

Directed by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky, this documentary is a treat for the massive Metallica fandom as they get to discover the raw emotions of the band members

Nazia Adnin
26 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 11:03 am
Metallica. Photo: Collected
Metallica. Photo: Collected

Metallica members sit in a room with their performance enhancement specialist while the members talk to each other. 

James Hetfield: I do not enjoy playing music with you all anymore. It is just confusing raw emotions that I do not have control over!

Lars Ulrich: I am not interested in playing music with you if you are not happy and if you are not happy then (points finger at the door and indicates to him to leave the room).

This is a scene from the 2004 documentary 'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' about the world famous heavy metal band on their ups and downs and development of the album 'St Anger'.

One of the greatest heavy metal bands of the music industry, Metallica was in extreme turmoil in the early 2000s. 

Around that time they sued Napster and their own fans for copyright infringement. The long-time bassist, Jason Newsted, left the band and vocalist James suffered multiple injuries. 

Fast forward 20 years, the band is all set to celebrate their 40th anniversary later this year on a grand scale with plans to surprise all their fans. 

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster. Photo: Collected
Metallica: Some Kind of Monster. Photo: Collected

In these 40 years, the Metallica fandom has grown all over the world and the band has received widespread pop culture recognition.

Directed by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky, 'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' is a treat for the massive Metallica fandom as they get to discover the raw emotions of the band members. 

This documentary portrays how the band ran out of ideas in the studio and how they grew distant from each other. 

However, Metallica did not resort to the breaking up, like other famous bands do when they run into trouble. Rather, the Metallica members hired a therapist to guide them through the ordeal.

As the documentary was unscripted and filmed at various locations including studios and practice pads, and during recording sessions, it showcased the mid-life crisis of the band members while they tried to sort out ego problems. 

Metallica. Photo: Collected
Metallica. Photo: Collected

Throughout the film, fans will see Hetfield's struggles with substance abuse and his subsequent visits to the rehab.

The film does not follow any unusual filmmaking format. It mostly follows the band members and captures their moments whether on stage, in the studio, or even while they are arguing with each other. 

The audition of the vacant bassist position is an interesting feature in the film. Musicians such as Danny Lohner, Twiggy Ramirez, and Chris Wyse made cameo appearances in the film for the auditions. 

Robert Trujillo was eventually selected, who has become an important member of the band over the years. 

Formed in October 1981 in Los Angeles by guitarist-singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica went through a few line-up changes and went on to becoming 'the band that re-invented metal' and this documentary is a treasure for metal music nerds who love to stay posted on the happenings inside the metal and rock music industry.  

