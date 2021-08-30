Mehazabein Chowdhury garners praise as scriptwriter

Glitz

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:15 pm

Related News

Mehazabein Chowdhury garners praise as scriptwriter

Mehazabein Chowdhury garners immense praise on her debut as a scriptwriter for the drama “Alo”

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Mehazabein Chowdhury received award for &#039;Alo&#039; Picture: Collected
Mehazabein Chowdhury received award for 'Alo' Picture: Collected

Mehazabein Chowdhury garners immense praise on her debut as a scriptwriter for the drama "Alo".

She also essayed the role of the lead character depicting the struggles of women police and received the medal of honour from 'Bangladesh police women's network'.

The drama was directed by Mahmudur Rahman Himi.

Since the release of the drama on Eid, it acclaimed praise from the audience as well as the police.

Appreciation from the audience inspired the actress to write more scripts in the future. 

Last Thursday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police invited Mehazabein including the entire team of "Alo". There, DIG (DMP Special Branch) Amena Begum handed over a medal of honour to Mehazabein.

The elated Mehazabein said, "Truly, it is a great honour for me. It is a blessing to get support, love, and motivation from those we work for. I wrote 'Alo' out of respect for the police, especially the women police officers. I did not think it would be received so warmly, by not only the audience but also by those the drama was made for."

Mehazabein Chowdhury / Alo / Bangla natok / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

20h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

20h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

20h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy