Meghan teams up with Melissa McCarthy for birthday mentorship video

Glitz

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 10:27 am

Related News

Meghan teams up with Melissa McCarthy for birthday mentorship video

Meghan has asked her 40 friends to mentor a woman for 40 minutes on her birthday

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 10:27 am
Meghan Markle. Photo: Collected
Meghan Markle. Photo: Collected

Britain's Duchess Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday with a light-hearted video and an appeal for people to mentor women trying to get back into the work force.

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, teamed up with "Bridesmaids" actress Melissa McCarthy for the tongue-in-cheek video to launch her "40x40" initiative.

The two joke about marking her milestone birthday by holding a cast reunion of the duchess's former TV series "Suits, getting matching tattoos or partying on yacht.

Meghan, however, announces she is asking 40 friends to mentor a woman for 40 minutes, and encourages others to do the same.

Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, said in a message on the couple's Archewell Foundation website that she sees mentorship as a way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.

"For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce," she said.

Meghan said millions of women around the world left or lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, and many shouldered the responsibility of child care, caring for relatives and home schooling.

Meghan has made women's empowerment a key part of her platform before and after she and Harry quit the royal family and moved to California last year to live independently.

Last month she announced she had teamed up with Netflix to produce an animated family series about the adventures of a 12 -year old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

Meghan Markel / 4oth Birthday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

20h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

20h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house