Meghan creates TV project aimed at girls for Netflix

The series called "Pearl," is one of the first to be announced by Netflix and the British couple

Meghan Markle. Photo: Collected
Meghan Markle. Photo: Collected

Britain's Duchess Meghan has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said in a statement the series would be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

The series, called "Pearl," is one of the first to be announced by Netflix and the British couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They struck the deal last year after they quit their royal duties and moved to California.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

No date was given for the launch of the series.

Meghan will executive produce the series along with David Furnish, the husband of British singer Elton John, the statement said. John is a close friend of Harry and Meghan and performed at their wedding reception in 2018.

The animated series follows the announcement last year of a Netflix project that is close to Harry's heart - a documentary series about the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women.

It follows the publication last month of Meghan's first book - "The Bench" - a children's story about fatherhood that she said was inspired by Harry's relationship with the couple's first child, Archie. Meghan gave birth to a daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in June.

