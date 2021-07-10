Matt Damon moved to tears during five-minute standing ovation at Cannes ‘Stillwater’ premiere

Glitz

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:27 am

Related News

Matt Damon moved to tears during five-minute standing ovation at Cannes ‘Stillwater’ premiere

Once the film ended, Matt received another standing ovation, the audience clapped for another five minutes for him and his co-stars.

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:27 am
Matt Damon. Photo: Collected
Matt Damon. Photo: Collected

Matt Damon was overcome with emotion upon his return to Cannes. On Thursday night, the 50-year-old actor swooped into the Cannes Film Festival with 'Stillwater', a Focus Features crime drama directed by Tom McCarthy of 'Spotlight'.

As the credits played, Damon began to cry as the audience erupted in applause. He plays a stoic Oklahoma construction worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned in France for murder after being found guilty of killing her ex-girlfriend while studying abroad.

Damon's character Bill Baker works relentlessly to prove his child's innocence, befriending a single mother (Camille Cottin) and her daughter (Lilou Siauvaud) along the way.

Once the film ended, he received another standing ovation, the audience clapped for another five minutes for Damon and his co-stars.

While filmmakers do not usually offer speeches after their Cannes premieres, McCarthy defied convention and took the microphone after 'Stillwater" concluded.

"I'm overwhelmed to be here, I've been so greatly influenced by the cinema of this country and of Europe," McCarthy said. 

"It's so inspiring to present a film to this amazing audience in this iconic theater… that's all I can come up with in this instant-tradition moment," he added.

'Stillwater' opens in the US on July 30.
 

Matt Damon / Stillwater / Cannes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru