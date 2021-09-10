The Matrix Resurrections trailer released 

The Matrix Resurrections trailer has finally been released to take fans back into the world of the Matrix and reunite with Neo and Trinity.

The tease was eye-popping with astonishing visuals that fans have come to expect from the beloved sci-fi franchise.

After it was debuted at CinemaCon, Warner Bros released the trailer on Thursday after an excellent marketing stunt earlier this week where fans could watch teaser footage on the official website.

The trailer gives its fans first plot details for the eagerly-awaited sequel and it seems as though both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have forgotten the events of the trilogy.

The three-minute trailer is perfectly stirred with Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit."

Within 17 hour of being posted, the trailer had over 1.38 crore views on YouTube alone.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (returning to the franchise) along with series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, The Matrix Resurrections will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on 22 December, reports the Hollywood Reporter.