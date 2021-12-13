Marvel’s Eternals to hit Disney Plus in 2022

Glitz

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 11:29 am

Related News

Marvel’s Eternals to hit Disney Plus in 2022

Marvel dropped the announcement on Friday, ahead of the theatrical release of the highly-anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 11:29 am
Eternals. Photo: Collected
Eternals. Photo: Collected

Marvel Studios's star-studded film "Eternals" is slated to hit Disney Plus on 12 January.

The film features an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Marvel dropped the announcement on Friday, ahead of the theatrical release of the highly-anticipated film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The story follows a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect the Earth from deviants.

Chloe Zhao's directorial "Eternals" opened in theatres on 5 November and collected $71 million in its opening weekend.

 

Eternals / Marvel / Disney + / Angelina Jolie / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

29m | Brands
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

22h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

23h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief