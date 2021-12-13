Marvel’s Eternals to hit Disney Plus in 2022

Marvel Studios's star-studded film "Eternals" is slated to hit Disney Plus on 12 January.

The film features an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Marvel dropped the announcement on Friday, ahead of the theatrical release of the highly-anticipated film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The story follows a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect the Earth from deviants.

Chloe Zhao's directorial "Eternals" opened in theatres on 5 November and collected $71 million in its opening weekend.