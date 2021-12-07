Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox’s Return as Daredevil

Glitz

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 12:08 pm

Related News

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox’s Return as Daredevil

Cox had earlier played the superhero in Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ in all three seasons

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 12:08 pm
Charlie Cox. Photo: Collected
Charlie Cox. Photo: Collected

During the press tour of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Kevin Feige confirmed they have found their Daredevil - Charlie Cox. 

He spoke to CinemaBlend, quote, "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,"

Very carefully Feige included the word '"if" in his revelation, in an attempt to avoid a potential surprise. 

Cox had earlier played the superhero in Netflix's 'Daredevil' in all three seasons.

There have also been speculations about Cox's return in the upcoming Spider-Man movie as well as in 'She-Hulk'. However, none of the makers confirmed it yet.

Back in September, Cox spoke to Forbes, expressing how he does not want to spoil a potential possibility. He said, "if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances."

Perhaps, we now wait for these rumours to be true. 

Charlie Cox / Daredevil / Marvel / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status