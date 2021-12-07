Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox’s Return as Daredevil

During the press tour of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Kevin Feige confirmed they have found their Daredevil - Charlie Cox.

He spoke to CinemaBlend, quote, "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,"

Very carefully Feige included the word '"if" in his revelation, in an attempt to avoid a potential surprise.

Cox had earlier played the superhero in Netflix's 'Daredevil' in all three seasons.

There have also been speculations about Cox's return in the upcoming Spider-Man movie as well as in 'She-Hulk'. However, none of the makers confirmed it yet.

Back in September, Cox spoke to Forbes, expressing how he does not want to spoil a potential possibility. He said, "if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances."

Perhaps, we now wait for these rumours to be true.