Manoj opens up on surviving in Bollywood despite ‘politics, blind items’

Manoj Bajpayee, who has been in the film industry for over two-and-a-half decades, has come a long way. Once, his photograph was torn up by an assistant director, and he was even asked to 'get out' after delivering his first shot. Now, he has three National Awards under his belt and is headlining shows and films.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on his journey. "It has definitely not been a bed of roses. When you read these interviews, it says so much about the journey also. Some day, I will write my autobiography, then you will come to know what it was like. You can't really sum it up in a 15-minute interview," he said.

"All I will say is that I had quite a lot of ups and downs, it was a roller-coaster ride. I would never wish that anybody else gets into my shoes because the 25 years have only been a struggle to get films and good roles," he added.

Despite Satya being a hit, Manoj did not turn into a successful star overnight. In the past, he talked about direct and indirect attacks made on him, in the form of blind items and politics.

"What is bygone is bygone but at the same time, the industry has been a very competitive and cutthroat one. Anybody who is trying to come up with loads of self-respect and belief in his dreams, there will be people who will turn into enemies. They will expect you to work according to their dreams but in the manner I have been brought up, I was not ready to live their dreams, I was only here to live my own. It all clashed. Finally, I survived for 25 years in this industry," he said.

Manoj said that he is now doing 'what (he) always wanted to do'. "I am trying to evolve as an actor and person all the time, learning new tricks of the craft, honing my skills and trying to be a part of new storytelling. This is what I have always done and what I am doing right now. I am quite happy that by the grace of God, my journey has been miraculous. I survived all the politics, the blind items, all kinds of powerful opposition, and I am here. And I will be here till I would like to be. I am a tough nut to crack," he signed off.

Manoj will be seen next in Rensil D'Silva's Dial 100, as a police officer whose life is turned upside down when he gets a distress call from a revenge-seeking grieving mother. The film, which also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, will be out on Zee5 on August 6.