Man threatens to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, arrested

Glitz

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 05:05 pm

Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected

The man who threatened to blow up Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' has been arrested.

According to the Mumbai police, on 6 January, an unknown caller made threats to blow up prominent places in Mumbai including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, near the actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, and a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with "nuclear bombs."

It was also reported that the call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur.

Jabalpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel, informed that the caller, Jitesh Thakur (35), has been tracked and arrested.

However, nothing suspicious has been noticed upon investigation since the threatening phone call.

Khandel also informed that Jitesh is a habitual drunkard who had previously made hoax calls and stirred up trouble.

The accused has been arrested on Saturday and charged for a previous case filed against him.

