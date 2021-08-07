Man arrested in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

Glitz

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:39 am

Related News

Man arrested in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

Lisa starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 movie 'Cocktail'

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:39 am
Lisa Banes. Photo: Collected
Lisa Banes. Photo: Collected

The 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Barnes suffered an injury in the hit and run incident, which led to her demise in June.

The injuries suffered from being hit by a scooter took a toll on the 65 years old actress, and she breathed her last on 3rd June.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested on Thursday, with possible charges of leaving the injured at the accident scene, which led to her death, reports New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Lisa's manager David Williams said, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives, reports CNN."

Lisa starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 movie 'Cocktail'. She has played the role of Marybeth Elliott in the 2014 film 'Gone Girl.  She has also made numerous TV appearances, including 'Nashville', Royal Plains and 'Master of Sex'.

Gone Girl / Lisa Barnes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I