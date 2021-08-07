Man arrested in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

The 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Barnes suffered an injury in the hit and run incident, which led to her demise in June.

The injuries suffered from being hit by a scooter took a toll on the 65 years old actress, and she breathed her last on 3rd June.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested on Thursday, with possible charges of leaving the injured at the accident scene, which led to her death, reports New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Lisa's manager David Williams said, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives, reports CNN."

Lisa starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 movie 'Cocktail'. She has played the role of Marybeth Elliott in the 2014 film 'Gone Girl. She has also made numerous TV appearances, including 'Nashville', Royal Plains and 'Master of Sex'.