Mahesh Manjrekar diagnosed with cancer; undergoes surgery

Indian actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer a few days back and the doctors suggested that he gets operated soon.

The actor's surgery was carried out at Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital about 10 days ago, where Manjrekar was admitted for few days. The actor is currently getting treatment at his home.

"Yes, I did get operated on, and I'm on the road to recovery," Manjrekar confirmed to PTI.

Mahesh Manjrekar starred in his first film- Jeeva Sakha (Marathi) in 1992 and quickly followed it up with memorable roles in 'Plan', 'Zinda', 'Musafir', Kaante and 'Dus Kahaniyaan'".