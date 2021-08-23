Mahesh Manjrekar diagnosed with cancer; undergoes surgery

Glitz

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:01 pm

Mahesh Manjrekar diagnosed with cancer; undergoes surgery

The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer a few days back

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:01 pm
Mahesh Manjrekar. Photo: Collected
Mahesh Manjrekar. Photo: Collected

Indian actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer a few days back and the doctors suggested that he gets operated soon. 

The actor's surgery was carried out at Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital about 10 days ago, where Manjrekar was admitted for few days. The actor is currently getting treatment at his home.

"Yes, I did get operated on, and I'm on the road to recovery," Manjrekar confirmed to PTI.

Mahesh Manjrekar starred in his first film- Jeeva Sakha (Marathi) in 1992 and quickly followed it up with memorable roles in 'Plan', 'Zinda', 'Musafir', Kaante and 'Dus Kahaniyaan'".

Mahesh Manjrekar / bladder cancer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 