Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in 'Swan Song'

24 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in ‘Green Book’ and ‘Moonlight,’ is starring in the new drama ‘Swan Song,’

24 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has finally found the right project to make his debut as lead actor in a feature film.

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in 'Green Book' and 'Moonlight,' is starring in the new drama 'Swan Song,' which will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on 27 December.

"Whether you're leading or supporting or in an ensemble, you're always trying to look for good material," Ali said. 

"And especially being an actor of color in this business and coming up there ... if you see yourself a certain way and you want to be of a certain type of ilk ... you get stuck in these little weird pockets if you're not careful."

While it sounds high tech, co-star Naomie Harris said it is not a sci-fi movie.

"I think it's ultimately about love. It's an ode to love and real love, not the romanticized version of love, but real deep, meaningful love," Harris said.

The movie is director Benjamin Cleary's feature film debut. Cleary won an Oscar in 2016 for his short film 'Stutterer.'

Cleary hopes 'Swan Song' sparks thought-provoking conversations around death.

