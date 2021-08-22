Little family learns to rock: A conversation with ‘ASEIS’

The name 'ASEIS' is not an actual word, but the band members love it because it contains the first letter of all their names. The band's coordinator Saif Ibn Sharif came up with this unique and thoughtful name.

He gives directions to everyone and he is the one behind the camera. His wife Rakia is the drummer.

Their eldest daughter Eid is the vocalist while their second daughter Saarwa is the lead guitarist and their youngest, Aleena, does the harmonising.

The talented family of five runs the band ASEIS and viewers on social media have welcomed their performances wholeheartedly. Their Facebook page has more than 24k followers.

Songs like 'Master of puppets' or 'It is my life' covered by the band have been appreciated by fans.

Members of musical band called "Aesis", Saif Ibn Sharif, Rakia Saif Ishra and their daughters Eid, Saarwa, Aleena. Photo: Courtesy

Saif Ibn Sharif shared with TBS that he always wanted to form a band but never got the chance to do it.

He has been associated with the music world since his childhood and classical music was his forte. He was also fond of playing the keyboard.

Saif and Rakia continued to practice western music after they moved to Australia in 2007. Rakia even gave drum lessons there. The family is currently residing in Dhaka.

Saif said, "I remember how my children's teachers used to tell us how talented they are. My second daughter is a brilliant bass guitarist, she plays songs by the Beatles, MLTR like no big deal. Seeing her playing hard songs with ease is what pushed me to form this band. I realised I have enough members to form a band, which would eventually help my daughters to enhance their musical skills," he added.

ASEIS mostly does western music and they only cover those songs that they truly like and hold close to their hearts.

Music is an art and they believe any art should not be forced. Otherwise, it loses its charm.

Even though Saif is the band's founder and the one who fueled the spark, he strongly believes that his daughters are the ones who make the band come alive.

They inspire Saif and Rakia to go forward with the band.

Saarwa Binte Saif. Photo: Courtesy

"To me, family is the most important thing. I have never kept anything above my family. Because of the band, we get to spend a lot of time together, and it has brought us closer than ever," shared Saif with the correspondent.

Both Saif and Rakia want a good future for the band and are extremely proud of their children. "We want the band to go a long way for the sake of our daughters. They are so young yet doing so great. Our daughter Saarwa is the lead guitarist of our band and she truly is the heart of the band. Our eldest Eid is an amazing singer and also a guitarist. Our youngest Aleena is a wonder. The way she harmonises songs like a professional, you cannot ever say she is only six years old!"

Photo: Courtesy

"We honestly believe that they deserve more exposure and opportunities. Hence, we want people of Bangladesh to see them as their daughters, as the country's assets," the proud parents went on.

ASEIS has a super positive fanbase who have been showering the band with support and good wishes from the very beginning.

Saif Ibn Sharif expressed his gratitude to the audience, "Because of them, I am in this interview now where I am sharing my journey. I am a devotee of peace and always tried to keep my life as simple as possible. Be good to yourself and excellent to each other, this is my life's motto. May goodness flood everyone's life."