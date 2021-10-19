Listen to ‘Live From The Hills’ by Nemesis on Spotify

Popular rock band of the country, Nemesis, dropped an acoustic EP "Live From The Hills" on Spotify yesterday.

The EP contains the acoustic version of three of their popular songs - "Gonojowar," "Egiye Nao," and "Abar Dekha Hobe."

The songs were recorded during an acoustic session at Shuktara resort in Sylhet earlier this year hence, the latest EP is called "Live From The Hills."

Earlier, on 16 October, the band posted the artwork of the cover on their official Facebook page, which read, "Coming soon on all major streaming platforms! Artwork by Isnad Bin Omar

Pre-save on Spotify now!

https://distrokid.com/hyp.../nemesis1/live-from-the-hills...