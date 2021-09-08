Lily Collins looks surreal as a bride

Lily Collins ties the knot with Charlie McDowell over the weekend in Colorado.

Lily looks straight out of fairy tale in her pristine white wedding gown. The background of her picture makes the couple look surreal.

Posting a romantic snap of them, Lily took to her Instagram account and penned "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond,"

McDowell, a writer, and director, also shared the picture with his beautiful bride on his Instagram with the caption, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

Currently, Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper on the Netflix series "Emily in Paris". The series follows the love and career life of Emily.