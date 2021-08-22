Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence charges $55 million for ‘Don’t Look Up!’
Actors Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's have signed a massive deal to be part of Netflix's much anticipated film "Don't Look Up!"
Directed by Adam McKay, the film revolves around two low-level astronomers who are forced to travel around the US to warn the population about a giant meteor heading towards the planet.
Netflix has paid a whooping $55 million to combine DiCaprio and Lawerence for the Netflix film. Out of the $55 million, Leonardo DiCaprio has taken $30 million whereas Jennifer Lawrence has received $25 million.
The film stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Cate Blanchett. According to some reports the overall budget of the film is around $75 million.
Lawrence was also the first choice of the director Adam McKay, who made the character of astronomer Kate Dibiasky for her.