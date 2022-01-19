Lata Mangeshkar is stable in ICU, says spokesperson

Melody queen and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital, is now stable, the singer's spokesperson said today (19 January).

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on 9 January.

"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," news agency PTI reported from Mumbai quoting a statement issued by Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Lata Mangeshkar.

Two days ago, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata Didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said as quoted by the news agency.

Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.