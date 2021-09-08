Lana Del Rey to release single from the album ‘Blue Banisters’

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 10:50 am

Lana Del Rey is all set to drop a single from her forthcoming new album ‘Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Rey. Photo: Collected
Lana Del Rey. Photo: Collected

Lana Del Rey is all set to drop a single from her forthcoming new album 'Blue Banisters', today reports Billboard. 

In an Instagram post the singer announced the track 'ARCADIA' will arrive in full on Wednesday. 

Back in July, Del Rey shared the cover art of the album along with a teaser for the song.

Del Rey captioned a picture of herself on Instagram, "ARCADIA out Wednesday listen to it like you listened to Video Games." 

The 36-year-old alternative-pop singer rose to fame with 2012 major label debut album 'Born To Die' and 'Video Games' was the lead single of the album.  

Lana's debut album is considered her breakthrough hit, ranking at 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 for her career-first entry on the all-genre tally. 

Originally the LP Blue Banisters was supposed to be released on 4 July, but BB now has a TBD release date. 

The glamourous artist in a previous post on social media informed her fans that the "album out later."

