Lack of diversity: #EmmySoWhite trends on Twitter

#EmmySoWhite trends on twitter as not a single person of colour receives an award in the acting category at the 73rd Emmy Awards, despite having diverse nominees.

The glittering event broadcasted on Sunday night included more diversity among presenters but not in the actual winners.

Though there was a black host - Cedric the Entertainer, a Black announcer - MC Lyte, and a Black recipient of the Governor's Award - Debbie Allen, all the awards in acting categories were bagged by white actors.

lovecraft country won nothing tonight and 98% of the winners were white despite the amount of black talent around #EmmysSoWhite pic.twitter.com/H0SAnQNDxh— ♕ kira 🏳️‍🌈 saw dune! (@lsaacmcavoy) September 20, 2021

The only exception arrived when "RuPaul's Drag Race" won Best Competition Series and Michaela Coel was awarded for writing a limited series "I May Destroy You."

Michaela Coel was also nominated in the list of 'outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie' for "I May Destroy You".

Michaela Coel awarded for writing for a limited series for “I May Destroy You” at the 2021 Primetime Emmys ceremony. Photo: Collected

Noted contender late Michael K Williams, who was nominated for supporting actor in drama series, was not recognised for his acting either.

However, on her debut at Emmy, Michaela Coel became the first black woman to win the writing category of a limited series.