Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged, with the couple sharing pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach.

The couple both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption "Forever".

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the engagement.

The TV celebrity's sister Kim Kardashian posted a separate video of the couple, which showed Kourtney Kardashian sporting a large diamond ring. The video was soundtracked to chart-topper Bruno Mars' song "Marry You".

Barker, a drummer with rock band Blink-182, also shared messages of congratulations for the couple.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went official with their relationship in February.