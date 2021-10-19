Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged

Glitz

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 01:32 pm

Related News

Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 01:32 pm
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Reuters
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Reuters

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged, with the couple sharing pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach.

The couple both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption "Forever".

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the engagement.

Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. Photo: Reuters

The TV celebrity's sister Kim Kardashian posted a separate video of the couple, which showed Kourtney Kardashian sporting a large diamond ring. The video was soundtracked to chart-topper Bruno Mars' song "Marry You".

Barker, a drummer with rock band Blink-182, also shared messages of congratulations for the couple.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went official with their relationship in February.

Kardashian / Kourtney Kardashian / Travis Barker / Drummer / Music / Keeping up with the Kardashians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers