Kevin Spacey returns to filming on American soil

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, deliberately kept a low profile since he was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting several men, returns on a film set on American soil for the first time since the accusation against him became viral.

Spacey purposefully kept himself away from mainstream Hollywood after the allegations came to light in 2017; reports TMZ.

He is shooting for a new film 'Peter Five Eight' near Dunsmuir, California and reportedly spotted strolling around the set in all-black attire with a jovial smile.

According to TMZ, the actor has been busy filming in the small NorCal town.

Earlier reports suggest Spacey booked his first movie role in the film 'L'uomo che disegno Dio' which translates to 'The Man Who Drew God' in English since the scandal emerged. However, it was filmed in Italy.

Spacey seemed to heave a sigh of relief as he is back on the American film set.

Though he was sued over alleged sexual assaults, he was pleaded not guilty and the case against him was dismissed in 2019, reports TMZ. L. A county district attorney refrained from prosecuting him as his alleged victim has died.