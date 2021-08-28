Kenya Barris’s new Netflix comedy to star Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, Picture: collected
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, Picture: collected

Hollywood Actor Eddie Murphy will be seen opposite Jonah hill in an untitled Netflix comedy which also marks the directorial debut of 'Blackish' creator Kenya Barris, reveals an individual with the knowledge about the project.   

The untitled project is also co-written and produced by Hill and Barris. The unnamed comedy also reunites Murphy with Barris who has written Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' the sequel to the comedian's 1980s classic which became a huge hit for Amazon prime earlier this year.

Although not much details about the plot is revealed, it is reportedly said that the feature comedy will explore modern love and how generation gap, cultural difference and societal expectations leave an impact on relationships.

Hill and Murphy will be seen depicting two opposite sides of the spectrum.

Murphy who was last seen in 'Coming 2 America' is making preparation for another sequel of 'Beverly Hills Cop'.

