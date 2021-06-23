Keira Knightley was harassed while speaking to reporter about harassment

Popular British actress, Keira Knightley has revealed that she was harassed on the street while she was giving an interview about the harassment women endure every day.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the 36-year-old actress has opened up about her upbringing to facing the pandemic along with her family, reports Scary Mommy.

The article states that when Knightley was talking to reporter Lydia Slater about the rampant and inescapable harassment women face in the world, she was suddenly approached and was harassed by a man that very moment.

Knightley and Slater were walking in North London and they were talking about feminism and how growing up no one ever told her that a career as a soccer player could be an option for her like it was for the boys.

"It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they're safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don't even think about it," Knightley explains. "It's fu*king depressing."

That's when it happened.

"With immaculate timing, a lone male stranger wanders down the street towards us and starts shouting at her," Slater writes. "'Do you go to this school? You look very young!' 'Thank you,' she says politely, as we hastily depart to find sanctuary in a nearby garden square; he follows us there a few minutes later."

"I think it's quite interesting talking about this while being chased around," Knightley says in the interview, adding, when asked if she's been harassed herself, "Yes! I mean, everybody has. Literally, I don't know anyone who hasn't been, in some way, whether it's being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they're going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has."

In January 2021, the Pride and Prejudice actor also spoke about her issues with filming nude scenes in the internet age. She said she will not do them any longer in case they end up "on some porn site."

Keira also revealed that she is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men.

The renowned actress has also recently pulled out of starring in "The Essex Serpent" over reported childcare concerns during the pandemic.