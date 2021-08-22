KBC 13 introduces five big changes: No fastest finger first, audience poll returns in Amitabh Bachchan show

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be back to host the upcoming 13th season of his hit game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. As the show returns on August 23, new rules and updates will also be introduced.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been among the most popular shows on Indian television since its inception in 2000. Last year, Amitabh hosted the show in the absence of a studio audience. However, the audience will be back this season.

As per a PTI report, the show will see five major changes this season. The first will be the update made to 'Fastest Fingers First'. The first step to reaching the 'hot seat', it will now be called 'Fastest Finger First – Triple Test'. Contestants will now have to answer three question and whoever gets them all right in the shortest time will win a chance to play the game with Amitabh.

Second will be the return of lifeline Audience Poll. With the return of studio audience, contestants will now be able to take their opinion when they are unable to answer a question. Other three lifelines will be 50-50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

In addition to this, the show will also have Shaandaar Shukravaar episodes every Friday. During it, Amitabh will play the game with celebrity guests. The timer has also been renamed Dhuk Dhuki Ji and the sets has also got a makeover.

Amitabh has hosted the show for all seasons expect one, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as host. In a statement, Amitabh said, "It was probably for the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn't a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well. I, for one, truly missed them and their energy... It's infectious.

"I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigor and so is the lifeline – Audience Poll. It's an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to an engaging and a fulfilling game play. These contestants inspire me in every way," he added.