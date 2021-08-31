Katha-Galpo Unmad Shohodora: In conversation with funny sisters

If you have not been vibing with the funny video remakes of 'Buk chin chin korche hay' and 'Kakoli Furniture', this interview is not your cup of tea.

Those who have enjoyed them, however, are aware that the hilarious video content of the Katha-Galpo sisters has been making rounds on the internet.

At the time of writing this story, their Facebook page 'Katha-Galpo Unmad Shohodora' had over 100K likes, and their YouTube channel had nearly 40K subscribers.

Video of কথা, গল্পের ভাইরাল গান II Story of Kotha, Golpo&#039;s viral songs

Both sisters, Katha and Galpo, are students. The elder sister, Monika Debnath Katha is a sophomore at the Physics department of University of Dhaka.

Monisha Debnath Galpo, the younger one, is an SSC candidate of Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College.

Apart from excelling in academics, these sisters are also involved in a number of extracurricular activities.

Monika Debnath Katha and Monisha Debnath Galpo Picture: Courtesy

Katha is an enlisted artist of BTV and Bangladesh Betar. She has won 15 national prizes in several national music competitions. She also has a Facebook page dedicated to her music called 'Katha ar Gaan'.

Galpo is a classical dancer who frequently participates in TV programs. She has performed in the celebration ceremony of Bangabandhu's 100th and 101st birthday.

Since their childhood, the Katha-Galpo sisters have made videos for fun. Their friends enjoyed the videos and suggested they start a Facebook page of their own. So, during the lockdown, they finally gave it some thought and opened a page.

The sisters were asked why their page name contains the word 'unmad,' which translates to 'crazy' in English. In response, Katha jokingly said that it was because they are crazy and their videos make their audience go crazy.

Katha- Galpo; Picture: Courtesy

"When we get comments or messages like 'I was feeling so down today and you guys made me laugh so hard!' or something funny like 'I woke up my newborn at midnight when I was laughing out loud while watching you guys dance!" - these make us laugh too!" shared Monika Debnath Katha in an interview with The Business Standard.

Currently, they have a big fan base and have received a lot of praise within a very short period of time, which they never expected. The majority of the comments on their page are very positive and full of love and support.

However, they have seen some derogatory comments in some public groups and pages that have copied their works, which they wish no one ever has to deal with.

They have also been subjected to cyberbullying. The sisters try to avoid these people because they believe they will never change. However, they are also adamant that they would not change themselves for some random internet bullies.

Katha-Galpo; Picture: Courtesy

The two girls are proud to say that their mother and their viewers are their support system, and that is sufficient for them to continue their work.

"We have come this far because of the love from our viewers and the continuous support of our mother. Our mother is extremely supportive of our unmadona (craziness)! She has been the driving force behind all of our extracurricular activities. She is a fantastic singer herself, an artist of BTV and Bangladesh Betar", said Monika.

Almost all of their content now goes viral in an instant. The second video they made, "Buk chin chin korche hay", was the first one to go viral.

Both of the sisters firmly believe that it is very important for oneself to stay happy to make others laugh. "Share your laughs and you will be laughing more", they suggested.

"To shine, we must put in the effort. But there are times when we need to let go and be ourselves. Give yourself a break, do whatever makes you happy, and be silly if you want! Dance your heart out and always spread happiness!" said Katha.