Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 01:06 pm

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid 19 after attending Karan Johar's party thrown to celebrate 20 years of k3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) on Wednesday

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are currently under home quarantine. Photo: Collected
Actors and BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC has shared the news in a statement, as confirmed by ANI. 

According to ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in India, said in a statement, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests."

Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the H/West (Bandra West) ward said Kareena is currently in home quarantine. Whether Amrita is also in home quarantine, is yet to be confirmed. 

Last week, Kareena and Amrita had united with their friends and siblings, including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania, to attend an early Christmas party at Rhea Kapoor's home. It was an all-girls party night on Tuesday.

The two also attended Karan Johar's party at his residence on Wednesday which also had Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in attendance. The filmmaker had hosted a K3G themed bash as the film completed 20 years of its release this month. 

Outside Karan's home, Kareena had also teased the paparazzi by hiding her face in her hoodie as they clicked her. In a video, Kareena could be seen hiding her face in her black sweatshirt and also holding it up against the window as her car passed by the paparazzi. Her sister Karisma was seen trying to pull down the hoodie while Kareena laughed. 

Karan had also invited The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor for the bash.

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and will release next

