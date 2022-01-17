Kanye’s new song Eazy targets Pete Davidson

Glitz

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

Kanye’s new song Eazy targets Pete Davidson

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Kanye’s new song Eazy targets Pete Davidson

Kanye West might be a bit annoyed about 'Saturday Night Live' funnyman Pete Davidson dating his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The hip-hop star's new track 'Eazy', expressed the grudge against Davidson well. The track was dropped on Friday with rapper The Game and it includes a pointed message for Davidson.

Davidson was not the only one taking a hit in the new music. Ye referred to his 'best divorce ever' a 'boujee and unruly' clan, buying the house next to Kardashian West and apparent bickering about his mental health. 

Last October, Davidson was first seen with Kardashian West at a California amusement park, just weeks after appearing as a guest host on 'SNL'. 

The two went on a romantic holiday to the Bahamas earlier this month.

Kanye West / Pete Davidson / music video

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

3h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

3h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

16h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

20h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

20h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike