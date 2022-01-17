Kanye’s new song Eazy targets Pete Davidson

Kanye West might be a bit annoyed about 'Saturday Night Live' funnyman Pete Davidson dating his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The hip-hop star's new track 'Eazy', expressed the grudge against Davidson well. The track was dropped on Friday with rapper The Game and it includes a pointed message for Davidson.

Davidson was not the only one taking a hit in the new music. Ye referred to his 'best divorce ever' a 'boujee and unruly' clan, buying the house next to Kardashian West and apparent bickering about his mental health.

Last October, Davidson was first seen with Kardashian West at a California amusement park, just weeks after appearing as a guest host on 'SNL'.

The two went on a romantic holiday to the Bahamas earlier this month.