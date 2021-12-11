Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ to premiere at Sundance 2022

Netflix's Kanye West documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

This three-part documentary was directed by Clarence Simmons and Chike Ozah, and was first released on Netflix in September alongside footage of West rapping with Yasiin Bey on his 'The College Dropout' tune 'Two Words'.

Simmons and Ozah, who previously worked with West on the music videos of 'Through the Wire' and 'Jesus Walks', went into further detail about the project earlier this month.

The documentary's release date on Netflix is unknown.