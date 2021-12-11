Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ to premiere at Sundance 2022

Glitz

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:08 pm

Related News

Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ to premiere at Sundance 2022

The documentary's release date on Netflix is unknown

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:08 pm
Kanye West. Photo: Collected
Kanye West. Photo: Collected

Netflix's Kanye West documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. 

This three-part documentary was directed by Clarence Simmons and Chike Ozah, and was first released on Netflix in September alongside footage of West rapping with Yasiin Bey on his 'The College Dropout' tune 'Two Words'.

Simmons and Ozah, who previously worked with West on the music videos of 'Through the Wire' and 'Jesus Walks', went into further detail about the project earlier this month. 

The documentary's release date on Netflix is unknown.

 

Kanye West / Jeen-Yuhs / Sundance / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

1h | Panorama
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

Now | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

16h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

17h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

20h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study