Kamar Ahmed Simon’s ‘Neel Mukut’ to premiere in Chorki today

"Shunte Ki Pao" famed director Kamar Ahmed Simon's fictional documentary film "Neel Mukut' will premiere today.

August 8 also marks the birthday of the celebrated director, and "Neel Mukut: will air today at 8 pm in Chorki, read a press release.

Kamar Ahmad Simon talked about the story of his film, said "If Neel (blue) is the colour of pain and crown a symbol of power, then this movie is surely different in that sense. The film has no story at all." The suspense of the plot of this film aroused curiosity amongst the film lovers for a long time.

"I was on a flight to Europe when I heard a cry, and I kept thinking about it. The attempt of capturing that moment of melancholic sob is Neel Mukut.", he said. "Then I started shooting in an unplanned way and what happened next in the editing panel was overwhelming; it was like love-at-first-sight with the footage.", he added.

"I worked yearlong to complete the project in between my two other projects. And thus, I was able to produce my unplanned and instinctive film 'Neel Mukut." Simon stated.

He thanked Chorki for releasing the film on his birthday and marking it as special. In today's world, when life is full of agony, the release of the film on this birthday stirred a different emotion in him. Even though we are submerged in anguish, we have to a find way to overcome the fear and celebrate our life, said the director.

Ahmad Simon was adamant about releasing his film locally instead of premiering it first at an international festival.

In an interview with a local media, Ahmad Simon said: "I believe that international film festivals are definitely important for a director, but I wanted my audience to witness the film first before anyone else." The docu-fiction was supposed to be released last year, but due to the rise of Covid-19 cases and the closure of cinema halls, the theatrical release of the movie was suspended.

Kamar's first film, 'Are You Listening!' won a National Film Award and ten other international awards.

Some of these international awards include Cinema Du Reel's Grand Prix and Mumbai International Film Festival's Golden Conch. The film was also screened in almost fifty international festivals.

