Justin Bieber dives into Cannabis with 'Palms' Partnership

Justin Bieber is diving into the marijuana market with pre-rolled joints. He has named the pre-rolled joints after his album "Peaches"

The popstar is collaborating with "Palms"- a Los Angeles based company for his new venture.

According to the website of Palms, the company specializes in prerolled cannabis products, with its seven-joint packs selling for $32 at locations in Nevada and California.

"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it, especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health," Justin Bieber told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

Scientists have been researching the effects of cannabis on mental health for a while.

A research paper from 2020 by the researchers at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute stated a popular belief that marijuana can help with depression is leading more patients to try it.

However, some studies have concluded that it can cause worsen outcomes on mental health.

"Among the most common health claims made in online advertising for recreational cannabis dispensaries is depression treatment," the researchers said. "These messages may be increasing in frequency, while media messaging about marijuana has become more positive over time and includes less information about risks."

Justin Bieber has also opened up about his mental health challenges due to being exposed to the media at an early age and drug use.

In a YouTube documentary made on the life of the pop star, Justin confessed to trying marijuana when he was around 12 or 13.

According to the HQ Cannabis Brand Affinity Report, Briber's target demographic Gen Z and millennials, make up almost 40% of the cannabis market

A percentage of sales from Justin's cannabis products will support groups including the Last Prisoners Project, a nonprofit that aims to free people convicted of marijuana possession, and Veterans Walk and Talk, a group of veterans that advocates for cannabis as medicine. It will also promote diversity in the marijuana industry.

"They both closely align with "Palms" mission of making cannabis approachable and mainstream," Tres Palmas Chief Executive Officer Noah Annes told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.