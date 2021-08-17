Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him

Actor Johnny Depp has alleged he is being boycotted by Hollywood, following his high-profile legal battle where his ex-wife Amber Heard reiterated claims that he abused her.

Depp says this 'boycott' has caused a delay in the release of his movie 'Minamata'.

Depp made the allegation in an interview with the Sunday Times, which covers the actor's career and his recent work in the historical drama 'Minamata'.

The film, which was just released in the UK, has yet to set a release date in the United States, something that Depp insinuates is due to his real-life legal drama, including the libel lawsuit he filed against British tabloid The Sun in 2018, over their coverage of allegations that he assaulted and abused Heard.

The film sees Depp play W Eugene Smith, a reclusive American photographer who is convinced to visit Minamata in Japan in the 1970s and document the devastating effects of mercury poisoning on its citizens. The movie is based on a book of the same name by Smith and his wife Aileen Mioko Smith.

This is not the first time that someone involved with the film has claimed that it is being conspired against, as director Andrew Levitas wrote a letter criticising the film's American distributor, MGM, which was publicly released last month.

The complaint alleges that MGM exec Sam Wollman had told Levitas that the studio planned to 'bury the film'.