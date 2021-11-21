Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary commissioned by Discovery

Glitz

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 11:55 am

Related News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary commissioned by Discovery

The documentary will feature interviews with lawyers involved on both sides, and testimony from those close to the former couple.

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 11:55 am
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery has commissioned 'Johnny vs Amber', a two-episode documentary that tells the story of the breakdown of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship, and how it spiralled into a celebrity court case.

Being produced as a double bill by Optomen, each film is told from one of their perspectives. 

The documentary will feature interviews with lawyers involved on both sides, and testimony from those close to the former couple.

It will also examine extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves.

The documentary will be available on Discovery Plus this fall.

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for a divorce from Johnny Depp, and the case, which ended in a UK High Court verdict against Depp, grabbed global headlines.

The series was ordered for Discovery Plus by Laycock, commissioned by Reid and executive produced by Matt Reid for Discovery. It is executive produced by Hornby and Fran Baker for Optomen.

 

Johnny Deep / Amber Heard / Documentary / discovery / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

16h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

16h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

16h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka