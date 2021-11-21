Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary commissioned by Discovery

Discovery has commissioned 'Johnny vs Amber', a two-episode documentary that tells the story of the breakdown of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship, and how it spiralled into a celebrity court case.

Being produced as a double bill by Optomen, each film is told from one of their perspectives.

The documentary will feature interviews with lawyers involved on both sides, and testimony from those close to the former couple.

It will also examine extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves.

The documentary will be available on Discovery Plus this fall.

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for a divorce from Johnny Depp, and the case, which ended in a UK High Court verdict against Depp, grabbed global headlines.

The series was ordered for Discovery Plus by Laycock, commissioned by Reid and executive produced by Matt Reid for Discovery. It is executive produced by Hornby and Fran Baker for Optomen.