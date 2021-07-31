Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Glitz

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 11:22 am

Related News

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the production in 2022

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 11:22 am
Jodie Whittaker. Photo: Collected
Jodie Whittaker. Photo: Collected

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the lead role in sci-fi series "Doctor Who", will be leaving the television show next year, Britain's BBC said on Thursday.

The British actress has portrayed The Doctor - a shape-shifting alien Time Lord played by men since the show first appeared on British television screens in 1963 - since 2017.

The 39-year-old, who described the role as "the best job I have ever had", will feature in a six-part Event Serial this autumn as well as in three specials planned for next year.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the production in 2022.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," Whittaker said in a statement.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life ... I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."

Whittaker played the show's 13th Doctor, a casting which when first announced sparked online debates. Last year, she was voted the show's second most popular Doctor in a poll for listings magazine Radio Times. Actor David Tennant came first.

Who will take over the role from Whittaker has yet to be announced.

Jodie Whittaker / Sci-fi series / Dr Who

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house