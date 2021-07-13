Jodie Turner-Smith's jewellery stolen from Cannes hotel

British actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith had been at breakfast on Friday at her Cannes hotel when robbers broke into her room and stole jewellery, including her mother's wedding ring.

British actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith recently became the victim of a diamond heist at Cannes hotel, leading her to lose priceless family items.

According to Fox News, sources close to Jodie revealed that the actor, who was staying at the Marriott hotel on the Croisette during the Cannes Film Festival, had been at breakfast on Friday when robbers broke into her room and stole jewels worth several tens of thousands of Euros. One of the items was effectively priceless, her mother's wedding ring.

Jodie was immediately moved from the Marriott to the Majestic hotel, a few blocks down the Croisette, and was given a large security detail, which has been accompanying her everywhere. The actor is in town with her one-year-old daughter, which has especially heightened concerns about her safety.

It's believed Jodie, who is in Cannes for the first time, may have been targeted after wearing gold and diamond jewellery from the Gucci High Jewelry line to the 'After Yang' premiere on Thursday night.

Although the jewellery was immediately taken back following the premiere, it's believed the robbers may have broken into Jodie's room believing the items were still in her possession.

Despite the traumatic episode, Jodie carried on with her appearances and work in Cannes, even sitting down with Variety for an interview on Sunday.

Later on, Jodie tweeted: "Didn't think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are..." A publicist for the actor later confirmed to Variety that she was spending time at the police station to report a jewellery theft, which occurred on Friday.

One local publication had reported about the theft on Friday but did not name the hotel or victim. The source also noted that Jodie was staying at the Marriott, though details have not been confirmed. According to that publication, there was no forced entry of the hotel room's door, which was opened using a key card, and an investigation is underway.

As per Fox News, major jewel thefts have taken place in the past during the festival, including the USD 1 million Chopard theft in 2013 from the Novotel.