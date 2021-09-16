Jaya Ahsan to share screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Naxalbari Uprising’

Jaya Ahsan, a popular name across Bangladesh and Kolkata, is all set to share the screen with Nawaz Uddin Siddiqui in the web series Naxalbari Uprising.

The series follows the riot in Naxalbari, an armed peasant revolt during 1967 in the Naxalbari block of the Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, India.

Directed by Sayantan Mukherjee, the film is adapted from the novel "Shada Ami Kalo Ami" penned by Runu Guha Neogi, a former police assistant commissioner of Kolkata.

The novel features two prominent characters Charu Mazumdar and Lila Mazumdar Sengupta.

The director Sayantan told the press that Nawaz Uddin Siddiqui will play the role of Charu Majumdar, while Jaya Ahsan will be seen as his wife Lila Mazumdar Sengupta.

Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected

The director is in talks with Sabyasachi Chakraborty to essay the role of the then chief minister the Late Siddhartha Shankar Ray.

According to the initial draft, the series will be shown in three parts. The first phase will show the context of 1948-1972. The second part will portray revolve around the events of 1972-1990 and the last part will showcase the current context from 1990.

Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, and Saswata Chatterjee are also in talks to join the cast.

Jaya Ahsan as Labannya Das Photo: Collected

Sayantan has previously worked with Jaya Ahsan in an upcoming feature made on the life of Jibon Anondo Das, titled 'Jhara Palak', featuring Joya as the wife of the eminent writer Labannya Das. The film is due to be released soon.