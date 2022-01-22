Jaya Ahsan to play Kusum in ‘Putulnacher Iti Kotha’

Actress Jaya Ahsan has been cast to play Kusum's role in 'Putulnacher Iti Kotha', an adaptation of Manik Bandopadhyay's novel.

She will act alongside two big stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Abir Chatterjee in the film. Renowned Indian director Suman Mukhopadhyay is directing the movie.

Jaya has shared the news on her verified Facebook page and wrote, "Next in the offing.."

The shooting of 'Putulnacher Iti Kotha' is scheduled to begin in February.