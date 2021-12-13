James Bond actress Naomie Harris says “huge star” groped her during audition

James Bond star Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise, said that she was groped by a "huge, huge star" during an audition.

Revealing her #MeToo moment, the Oscar nominated actor said that the huge star put his hand up her skirt during the read-through, reports Deadline.

However, Naomie refrained from disclosing the name of the celebrity.

"What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star. That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was," shares Naomie.

"Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation, [the perpetrator] was immediately removed," she added.

Naomie has recently starred in "No Time to Die" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."