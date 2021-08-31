Jacqueline Fernandez questioned in money laundering case

Glitz

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:39 pm

Related News

Jacqueline Fernandez questioned in money laundering case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for a money laundering case

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:39 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is in Delhi where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning her in connection with a money laundering case, news agency ANI tweeted.

The official handle of ANI wrote on Twitter: "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case." As per reports, she is being examined as a witness.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been busy with several projects. She shot for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam late last year. She will also be seen in Attack with John Abraham.

Earlier this year, she flew to Jaisalmer to shoot with Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey. She had also commenced the shoot of Ram Setu with Akshay and Nushrratt Bharuccha when the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

In May this year, the actor also launched YOLO Foundation amid Covid-19, an initiative to 'create, share stories of kindness'.

Talking about it, she wrote on Instagram: "We have this one life, let's do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness. In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #staysafe #spreadlove #helpothers."

Among the earliest initiatives was a tie-up with an NGO called Roti Bank, with an aim to provide one lakh meals in one month.

Jacqueline Fernandez / bollywood / Money Laundering Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

22h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

22h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

22h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy